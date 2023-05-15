Anjali Choudhury
May 15 ,2023
Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Maanvi Gagroo share unseen wedding pictures
Image: Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani/Instagram
Maanvi Gagroo wished her mom on Mother's Day with an unseen picture from her wedding. The actress looked adorable as she shared a candid moment with her 'OG.'
Image: Maanvi Gagroo/Instagram
Kiara Advani also dropped an unseen picture from her mehendi ceremony wherein she was seen hugging her mother Genevieve Advani.
Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
Kiara Advani flaunted her mehendi as she posed with her mother and grandmother from the pre-wedding festivities.
Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress dropped an unseen picture with her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra wherein the two looked stunning in their ethnic outfits.
Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
In a Never-before-seen picture, Sidharth Malhotra was seen flashing his smile while posing with his mother and mother-in-law.
Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
Athiya Shetty also dropped an unseen photo from her sangeet ceremony. She was seen striking a pose with her and KL Rahul's mother.
Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram
