Aditi Rathi

Jul 31 ,2022

Kiara Advani: Best roles of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star that prove her versatility
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani's performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was widely lauded. The actor played the role of Sakshi Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
The 30-year-old star left fans spellbound with her performance in Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories.' Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara shared the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 romance drama 'Kabir Singh.' Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
She left fans in splits with her Punjabi girl role in 'Good Newzz' which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani proved her acting mettle in the 2020 Netflix film 'Guilty.' Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani essayed the role of Dimple Cheema in the war drama 'Shershaah,' which also starred Sidharth Malhotra. Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
One of her latest outings, horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crossed the Rs 200 crores benchmark. Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara recently starred in the family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan. Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
