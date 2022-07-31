Aditi Rathi
Jul 31 ,2022
Kiara Advani: Best roles of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star that prove her versatility
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani's performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was widely lauded. The actor played the role of Sakshi Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
The 30-year-old star left fans spellbound with her performance in Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories.'
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara shared the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 romance drama 'Kabir Singh.'
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
She left fans in splits with her Punjabi girl role in 'Good Newzz' which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani proved her acting mettle in the 2020 Netflix film 'Guilty.'
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani essayed the role of Dimple Cheema in the war drama 'Shershaah,' which also starred Sidharth Malhotra.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
One of her latest outings, horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crossed the Rs 200 crores benchmark.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara recently starred in the family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Find Out More