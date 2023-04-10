Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 11 ,2023
Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Stars make a case for eternal emeralds
deepikapadukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone aces the art of subtlety with a negligee necklace frosted in diamonds letting the teardrop shaped statement emerald stone take centre stage.
deepikapadukone/Instagram
Alia Bhatt adds a touch of extravagance by going for dual gemstone danglers featuring a blue sapphire up top, paired with a brilliant step cut emerald.
aliaabhatt/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh's emerald studded choker features the brilliant stone in repeated rose cuts with semi-precious verdalite embellishments on the bottom.
keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Samantha's four-string pearl choker features a step cut octagon emerald as the centre of attention with polki work surrounding it.
samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Straying away from royally dark emerald, Anushka Sharma picks its lighter version, in green beryl paired with polki work to match her saree.
anushkasharma/Instagram
Polki work and verdalite paired with a cushion cut statement emerald, seems to be a hit pick among celebrities, as seen on Pooja Hegde.
hegdepooja/Instagram
Kiara Advani's wedding set featured an exclusive diamond and emerald multi-layered neck piece, featuring brilliant cushion cut emeralds.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor effortlessly pairs multiple maverick cuts of emeralds nestled within a layers of a busy pearl choker for a dramatic look.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Madhuri's round cut emeralds are strewn amidst flower-shaped diamonds to create an abstract neck piece.
stylebyami/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal glams up her summer dress with royal dark teardrop emerald danglers.
kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram
