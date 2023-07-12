Anjali Negi
Jul 12 ,2023
Kiara Advani gives formals a twist
Kiara Advani was snapped in Bandra, Mumbai on Tuesday.
The actress looked pretty in an all-white ensemble.
Her outfit featured a white blazer with a matching skirt with a slit.
Kiara paired it with a pair of matching stilettos.
The actress styled her hair in loose and wavy tresses.
For the makeup, she went for brown eyeshadow, mauve lip colour and rosy cheeks.
Kiara kept her look simple with no accessories.
The actress struck multiple poses for the shutterbugs.
