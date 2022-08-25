Aditi Rathi
Aug 25 ,2022
Kiara Advani: Photos that prove 'Kabir Singh' star's love for white outfits
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani was spotted in a beautiful white salwar suit as she stepped out in the city. The actor completed her look with matching juttis.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The 'Shershaah' star looked cute as ever in a sleeveless white casual dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani turned heads in a stunning strapless bodycon dress. She ditched accessories and completed her look with golden heels.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
The 'Kabir Singh' actor's white saree with strapless blouse look stays rent-free in her fans' hearts.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
The Bollywood diva looked chic in a white jumpsuit with belt details.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Her white and yellow lehenga look is surely steal-worthy.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani never fails to give away major vacation fashion goals with her outfits and this floral white maxi dress is proof.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
