Shreya Pandey
Jun 26 ,2023
Kiara Advani proves green is the colour of the season
Kiara Advani/Instagram
Kiara Advani shared new pictures in a green outfit.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
The actress donned a light green midi dress. The look was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
She kept her look chic with minimal makeup. Sonik Sarwate did the makeup for the actress.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
The actress left her tresses open for the occasion. Nikita Menon was her hair artist for her.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
She accessorised her look with a statement earring.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
She teamed her outfit with beige colour high heels.
Kiara Advani/Instagram
The actress stepped out for the promotion of her movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani posed for the paparazzi at the event.
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More