Kiara Advani raises glamour quotient at sister Ishita's pre-wedding festivities
Actor Kiara Advani is currently enjoying family moments at her sister Ishita Advani's wedding. Kiara and her sister recently jetted off for the destination wedding in Goa.
Image: Instagram@anissamalhotrajain
The 'Kabir Singh' actor made several heads turn with this look. Kiara was seen donned in a pink coloured thigh slit outfit. She left her hair open and kept minimal makeup.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara dedicated a special performance for her sister and was seen grooving to 'The Sky Is Pink' song with Ishita, Anissa Malhotra Jain and other members of her girl gang.
Image: Instagram@armaanster
The actor was seen dancing her heart out and having a gala time with her family and friends.
Image: Instagram@armaanster
Several videos from the pre-wedding festivity have surfaced online.
Image: Instagram@armaanster
In another photo from the pre-wedding function, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a sequin green cocktail dress. The actor stunned the fashion police with this look.
Image: Instagram@anissamalhotrajain