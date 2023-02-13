Hardika Gupta
Feb 13 ,2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt & others wow in sarees
Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception in Mumbai at the St. Regis hotel on February 12.
Varinder Chawla
Mira Kapoor stunned in a golden sheer saree.
Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday wore a black sequinned saree.
Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her risqué fashion in this golden saree.
Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon picked a golden sheer Manish Malhotra saree for the reception.
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt wore a Sawan Gandhi blush pink saree with glass beads, cutdana, and sequins work all over, paired with a mirror and thread embroidered blouse.
Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in a pink sheer Manish Malhotra saree.
Varinder Chawla
Akansha Ranjan also attended the lavish affair in a blingy saree.
Varinder Chawla
Kajol looked beautiful in a white sheer Rimple & Harpreet saree.
Varinder Chawla
