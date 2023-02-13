Hardika Gupta

Feb 13 ,2023

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt & others wow in sarees
Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception in Mumbai at the St. Regis hotel on February 12. Varinder Chawla
Mira Kapoor stunned in a golden sheer saree. Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday wore a black sequinned saree. Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her risqué fashion in this golden saree. Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon picked a golden sheer Manish Malhotra saree for the reception. Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt wore a Sawan Gandhi blush pink saree with glass beads, cutdana, and sequins work all over, paired with a mirror and thread embroidered blouse. Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in a pink sheer Manish Malhotra saree. Varinder Chawla
Akansha Ranjan also attended the lavish affair in a blingy saree. Varinder Chawla
Kajol looked beautiful in a white sheer Rimple & Harpreet saree. Varinder Chawla
