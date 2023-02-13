Hardika Gupta
Feb 13 ,2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's reception: Vicky-Ranveer & others serve dapper looks
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a wedding reception on February 12.
Abhishek Bachchan opted for a black formal suit.
Ajay Devgn attended the ceremony with his wife Kajol. He looked suave in a grey formal suit worn above a black shirt.
Vicky Kaushal wore a white shirt teamed with blue pants and a matching blazer.
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a black semi-formal suit.
Ishan Khatter's black formal suit has a modern touch to it. A matching belt was attached to his blazer.
Ayushmann Khurrana wore a black formal suit. He attended the ceremony along with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
Ranveer Singh looked handsome in this ensemble. His heavily embellished maroon blazer with golden buttons stole the limelight.
Sidharth's close friend and SOTY co-star Varun Dhawan opted for a white blazer teamed with black pants.
Jacky Bhagnani posed with his girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh.
