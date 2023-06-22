Anjali Choudhury
Jun 23 ,2023
Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celebs serve major style goals in shrugs
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Kiara Advani donned a red co-ord set paired with a red shrug during an event of her upcoming film.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan stunned in a maroon ethnic ensemble paired with a heavily embroidered floor-length shrug.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in a black bikini top with flared pants and a shrug.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a blue co-ord set teamed with a printed sheer shrug.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore an ethnic navy blue prints-on-prints co-ord set with shrug.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha wore a red lehenga set paired with a dupatta shrug to complete her look.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a pink sharara set by Manish Malhotra and completed her look with a matching shrug.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Athiya Shetty wore an ivory lehenga and teamed the outfit with a full-sleeve shrug.
Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram
Find Out More