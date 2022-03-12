Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson set relationship goals in latest pictures
Image: Twitter/@KUWTKWorld
Kim Kardashian became the talk of the town after she made her relationship with 'SNL' fame Pete Davidson Instagram official.
The couple was often spotted stepping out in style together but never spoke about their relationship in public.
Kim and Pete were seen keeping it casual as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum wore a deep-neck top and jeans, and Pete donned a pair of shorts and a jacket.
They were also spotted holding hands on multiple occasions as they went on dates and made headlines every time they stepped out together.
Fans have now begun rooting for the couple and look forward to what life has in store for them.
Kim will soon be seen in the upcoming show 'The Kardashians', and netizens wonder if the American socialite's new beau will be part of it.
