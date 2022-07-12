Adelle Fernandes
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's pictures that prove they are 'couple goals'
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently went on a dreamy vacation together and gave their fans couple goals.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The duo enjoyed their tropical vacation together and posed for some adorable pictures.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
They walked the rep carpet hand-in-hand at the Met Gala 2022 and left fans in awe.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The 'SNL' alum also accompanied his girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' premiere as the duo stepped out in style.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The couple was also caught in an adorable candid moment as Pete was seen smiling from ear to ear looking at Kim.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The couple has been together for a few months now, and Kim often gives fans a glimpse into their life together.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She made their relationship official on social media with this image of Pete laying on her lap.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
