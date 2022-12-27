Kritika Bansal
Dec 27 ,2022
Kim Kardashian drops photos from lavish Christmas bash, Kylie Jenner twins with Stormi
Instagram/ Kim Kardashian/ Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian dazzled in diamonds and sported a sparkling red dress. She teamed her attire with red nails and matching red lipstick
(Photo: Instagram.com/khloekardashian)
Khloe posed in front of a lit Xmas tree with daughter True Thompson and her newborn son
(Photo: Instagram.com/khloekardashian)
Kim shared many behind-the-scenes photos from the grand celebration including this group picture
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
All the Christmas trees were red inside the red-themed party
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
Kim and Kanye's eldest child North West was pictured singing with Sia, who performed in a life-sized gift box
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
One of Kim's kids showed off his presents to an elf
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
Kim posed with her sons who sported all-black outfits and her daughters were dressed in sequins. She captioned it: 'Happy Holidays'
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
Kim also shared adorable snaps with all four of her children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
Kylie Jenner was rocking a plunging beige gown with black lace and her daughter Stormi wore a matching dress
(Photo: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)
Kim donned a figure-hugging, silver sparkling floor-length dress which had an asymmetrical neckline
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
While Kim looked stunning in a glittering silver dress, Kourtney opted to wear white. Kendall, Khloe and Kris all wore floor-length red dresses.
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
Kim Kardashian shared photos on her Instagram from her family's lavish Christmas eve bash
(Photo: Instagram.com/kimkardashian)
Find Out More