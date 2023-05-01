Anjali Negi
May 01 ,2023
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s unforgettable MET looks
Image: Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner stunned in a strapless purple Versace gown at 2019 MET gala.
Image: Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian wore a Marilyn Monroe dress to 2022 MET.
Image: Shutterstock
Kylie's 2022 MET look comprised of white wedding dress paired with a basketball cap and a veil.
Image: Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala in a Versace outfit in 2018.
Image: Shutterstock
The former billionaire attended the 2016 ball in a silver body-fitted Balmain dress.
Image: Shutterstock
Kim's 2016 look was a silver mirror work gown.
Image: Shutterstock
Kylie stepped out in a black Alexandra Wang dress in 2018.
Image: Shutterstock
Kim dressed up in an all-white ensemble in 2017.
Image: Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner chose to attend the MET Gala in a dusty pink Versace gown in 2017.
Image: Shutterstock
Kim attended the 2015 MET Gala with Kanye West dressed in sheer embellished gown.
Image: Shutterstock
Kim and Kylie's sister Kendall wore a sheer beaded dress for her 2021 MET outing.
Image: Shutterstock
In 2016, the model was seen in a Versace gown.
Image: Shutterstock
