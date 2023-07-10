Shreya Pandey

Jul 10 ,2023

Kim Kardashian makes heads turn in purple off-shoulder gown
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia on July 9. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The social media star has got the internet buzzing with her dramatic yet regal outfit. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Her off-shoulder purple gown gave the model a classy look. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
She paired her gown with a statement necklace whose emerald matched the outfit. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
She also completed her look with a statement heels which were bejewelled. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The actress attended the event with her mother Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
She finished her look with smokey makeup. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
She made a stylish appearance at the event and soon became the talk of the town. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Find Out More