Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson attend White House Correspondents' dinner in style
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian made her way to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30 in a shimmering metallic gown.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The reality star was accompanied by her beau, Pete Davidson, with whom she recently made her relationship official.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The duo posed for some adorable pictures together and have become the talk of the town online.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The couple also held hands for pictures as they walked toward the camera in style.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pete was seen looking dapper as she opted for a classic suit, with which he wore sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pictures of him helping his girlfriend into the car were also seen online.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The duo adorably held hands for a picture as they made their White House debut at the event and fans cannot stop gushing over them.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian