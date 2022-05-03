Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make their Met Gala 2022 couple debut in style
Image: AP
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet sporting dazzling outfits. Kim wore a bodycon shimmery gown while Pete stunned in a classy black suit.
Image: AP
While Pete Davidson sported a cool suit with black sunglasses, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress from her 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr President.”
Image: AP
Kim Kardashian opened up about her outfit on the red carpet and revealed how she had to lose 16 pounds in order to fit into the iconic dress.
Image: AP
Kim and Pete's dating rumours emerged after they were spotted together in October 2021 in an amusement park in California.
Image: AP
Pete Davidson turned out to be a good and supportive boyfriend as he extended his support to his girlfriend Kim in court amidst the lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family.
Image: AP
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were also seen together at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, D.C.
Image: AP