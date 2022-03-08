Kim Kardashian's quirky and out-of-the-box outfits that grabbed eyeballs
Image: Instagram/@JuLian30420908
Kim Kardashian recently turned heads with her caution tape outfit at Paris Fashion Week and became the talk of the town.
Image: Instagram/@planetKourt
She often makes a statement with her looks and was seen in an all-leather black outfit, which she paired with matching sunglasses.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She graced Milan Fashion Week with her presence in a green jumpsuit and grey leather coat.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She opted for an all-black one-piece outfit, which she wore with a unique set of heels.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim made her SNL debut in an all-pink look, and even wore pink knee-high boots to host the comedy sketch show.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum kept things classy in an all-black outfit, which she took up a notch with a shimmering coat.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She stunned in a silk royal blue deep-neck one-piece, which she styled with elegant accessories.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian