Anjali Negi
Jul 03 ,2023
Kim, Khloe Kardashian visit Barbie World with kids
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently took their kids, nephew and nieces, Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream to the World of Barbie exhibition in Los Angeles.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
While Kim dressed in an all-black ensemble Khloe channeled her inner Barbie in pink jumpsuit and boots.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The kids posed in the front of the set of The Barbie Show.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's daughter Chicago smiled for the camera from the iconic Barbie closet.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
True, Chicago lounged at the beach chair in the photos.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Just Chicago chilling on a swing.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The four girls also visited the Barbie space shuttle.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Previously, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen also shared photos from Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse.
Image: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
