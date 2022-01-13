Kim Seok Jin: Times when BTS' Jin went viral by just being himself
Image: Twitter/@yukinoluvjin
Kim Seok Jin's cosplay as the 'Squid Game' doll at the 'Permission to Dance on Stage' LA concert made rounds on the internet.
Image: Twitter/@btstranslation7
Jin's peppy track 'Super Tuna' took the internet by storm as the singer was thoroughly loved whilst comically dancing to the track against the backdrop of a beach.
Image: Twitter/@jinsplaylists
ARMY have lost count of the times the oldest member of the band, Jin has gone viral on the internet simply because of his ethereal beauty.
Image: Twitter/@seokjinfile
His shenanigans on-stage, from concerts to LIVE sessions with ARMY, is always appreciated and adored by the fans.
Image: Twitter/@eleanorbate
Being the 'Hyung' (Older brother) to his band-mates, videos of Jin openly showing love and affection to the boys have gone viral several times on the internet.
Image: Twitter/@RMPICS_twt
Apart from entertaining his fans, Jin's stint as MC for shows like KBS Gayo Daechukjae and more music shows have won several hearts online.
Image: Twitter/@btsdilfdaily