Saumya joshi
May 06 ,2023
King Charles Coronation: Who are there on the royal guest list?
Image: AP
As the King and Queen Consort will be coronated on May 6, Saturday, here is the royal guest list that would attend the UK's biggest event.
Image: Twitter/ @RoyalFamily
King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand will attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
The royal guest list for the Coronation includes King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium will attend the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
Crown Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko of Japan will attend the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania and Prince Radu will attend the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
Grand Duke Henri and Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg are attending the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia are attending the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway are royal guests at the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will attend the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
The Sovereign Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco are attending the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will be attending the Coronation.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan will attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Image: Twitter/@Coronation2023
