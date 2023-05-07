Deeksha Sharma
May 07 ,2023
King Charles III coronation: Chronicling a day of royal grandeur
Image: AP
On Saturday, King Charles sat in the coronation chair as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward's Crown on his head.
Image: AP
Camilla, the monarch's wife, was also crowned in the ceremony that took place at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.
Image: AP
Despite London's gloomy skies, thousands of people gathered in viewing areas to witness the coronation via giant screens.
Image: AP
The coronation also saw Prince Harry making a solo appearance, in spite of his severed ties with the royal family.
Image: AP
Riding on a golden carriage, King Charles and Queen Camilla headed back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.
Image: AP
Stealing the royal spotlight was Princess Anne, wearing a green cloak. She also rode on horseback during the procession.
Image: AP
Prince and Princess of Wales waved to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony with their three children.
Image: AP
The coronation ceremony concluded with a grand flypast by the Royal Air Force (RAF).
Image: AP
