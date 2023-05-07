Shreya Pandey
May 07 ,2023
King Charles III Coronation: Head-turning fascinators on display at royal event
AP
Singer Katy Perry attended the royal coronation event. She donned a derby, fascinator matching her lilac outfit.
AP
British socialite and sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton also attended the royal coronation in lemon-coloured headgear.
AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accompanied to the event by his wife, Sophie Trudeau. Sophie donned a traditional royal fascinator with her outfit.
AP
Spain's Prince Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived at the coronation in a pink-coloured outfit which she teamed with a derby hat and fascinator.
AP
Former British Prime Minister's wife, Carrie Johnson was also in attendance at the royal event. She donned a blue fascinator, a signature to royalty.
AP
The former Prime Minister of the UK arrived with his wife Samantha. She accessorised the floral outfit with a derby hat and a fascinator.
AP
Find Out More