Aalokitaa Basu
May 05 ,2023
King Charles III coronation: List of celebrities attending
katyperry/Instagram
Actor Tom Cruise is reportedly all set to be a part of King Charles III's coronation.
AP
Katy Perry will be performing at the coveted event, which will be taking place at Windsor palace.
katyperry/Instagram
David Beckham, a regular at royal events, will also be gracing the occasion.
davidbeckham/Instagram
David will be accompanied by wife Victoria Beckham, also a regular attendee of several royal events.
victoriabeckham/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor will reportedly be performing a spoken word piece at the high-profile event.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Nicole Scherzinger will also be marking her presence at the coronation ceremony.
nicolescherzinger/Instagram
Adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls too will be in attendance.
beargrylls/Instagram
Lionel Richie is all set to attend the royal event which will be taking place at the Windsor Palace.
lionelrichie/Instagram
Downtown Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will reportedly be hosting the major event.
bonhughbon/Instagram
Singer Tom Jones will also be marking his presence at the ceremony with a performance.
realsirtomjones/Instagram
