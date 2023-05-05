Aalokitaa Basu

May 05 ,2023

King Charles III coronation: List of celebrities attending
katyperry/Instagram
Actor Tom Cruise is reportedly all set to be a part of King Charles III's coronation. AP
Katy Perry will be performing at the coveted event, which will be taking place at Windsor palace. katyperry/Instagram
David Beckham, a regular at royal events, will also be gracing the occasion. davidbeckham/Instagram
David will be accompanied by wife Victoria Beckham, also a regular attendee of several royal events. victoriabeckham/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor will reportedly be performing a spoken word piece at the high-profile event. sonamkapoor/Instagram
Nicole Scherzinger will also be marking her presence at the coronation ceremony. nicolescherzinger/Instagram
Adventure enthusiast Bear Grylls too will be in attendance. beargrylls/Instagram
Lionel Richie is all set to attend the royal event which will be taking place at the Windsor Palace. lionelrichie/Instagram
Downtown Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will reportedly be hosting the major event. bonhughbon/Instagram
Singer Tom Jones will also be marking his presence at the ceremony with a performance. realsirtomjones/Instagram
Find Out More