Anirban Sarkar

May 15 ,2023

KKR players' internet-breaking meeting with Rajnikanth
Image: KKRiders/Twitter
KKR players Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy visited legendary actor Rajinikanth in his house Image: KKRiders/Twitter
Both Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy were visibly delighted to have met the Indian superstar Image: KKRiders/Twitter
Varun Chakravarthy and Rajinikanth even posed with a bouquet for the camera Image: KKRiders/Twitter
Earlier Varun Chakravarthy played a crucial role as KKR beat CSK at Chepauk to boost their playoff chances Image: BCCI
KKR will now host Lucknow Super Giants in their final IPL game at Eden Gardens on 20th May Image: IPL/BCCI
