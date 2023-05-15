Anirban Sarkar
May 15 ,2023
KKR players' internet-breaking meeting with Rajnikanth
KKR players Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy visited legendary actor Rajinikanth in his house
Both Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy were visibly delighted to have met the Indian superstar
Varun Chakravarthy and Rajinikanth even posed with a bouquet for the camera
Earlier Varun Chakravarthy played a crucial role as KKR beat CSK at Chepauk to boost their playoff chances
KKR will now host Lucknow Super Giants in their final IPL game at Eden Gardens on 20th May
