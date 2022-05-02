KKR vs RR: 6 players who can turn the game on its head tonight
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been the top run-scorer for KKR so far in IPL 2022. He hit a knock of 85 runs in 51 balls, the last time KKR and RR clashed.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
RR opener Jos Buttler hit his second century of the season in KKR vs RR, match no. 30 of IPL 2022. Coming off a half-century, Buttler will be expected to provide RR with another good start.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
RR skipper Sanju Samson is the 2nd highest run scorer for the team after Buttler and he also hit 38 runs in 19 balls in the last game against KKR.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Nitish Rana hit a half-century in KKR's previous match and will be expected to continue striking big against RR.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal is the orange-cap holder and he will certainly be a key to RR's performance against KKR on Monday. He took a 5-wicket haul in the last match against KKR.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Andre Russell will be expected to return back to form and contribute in both the batting and bowling departments for KKR.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI