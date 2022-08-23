Sneha Biswas
Aug 23 ,2022
KK's birth anniversary: A look at rare pics of 'Dil Ibaadat' singer
August 23rd marks late singer KK's 54th birth anniversary.
KK tied the knot with Jyothy Krishna in 1991 before entering the music industry.
The couple is blessed with two children named- Nakul and Taamara.
KK, who had no formal training in music emerged as one of the most popular singers of the late 90s and 2000s.
During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the singer revealed that he has only dated one woman his entire life, Jyothy.
He had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.
Some of his best works include 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'It's The Time To Disco', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Dil Ibaadat' and more.
