Swati Singh
Aug 22 ,2022
KK's Birth Anniversary: 'Pal' to 'Dil Ibaadat'; A look at hit songs by the late singer
'Pal': Fans can remember the late artist KK by the heartfelt songs he left behind. Pal, from his eponymous album, is one of his most well-known songs.
'Ajab Si': Many people adored the song from "Om Shanti Om," with Deepika Padukone added her charm to it.
'Alvida': The heartbreak anthem from the film 'Life in a Metro' again proved KK's magical singing talent.
'Yaaro': The song, which is also from his album "Pal," is a celebration of love and friendship that takes the listener back in time.
'Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai': The song, which serves as his collaboration with Pritam, is the ideal love ballad for the current generation.
'Tu Aashiqui Hai': One of KK's most well-known pieces to date is the song from "Jhankaar Beats." Vishal - Shekhar wrote the music.
'Dil Ibaadat': Crooned by KK, the song from 'Tum Mile' is the perfect love ballad for our generation.
