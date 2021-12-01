KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty poses with Shetty Family at Tadap premiere
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ahan Shetty was joined by his father, Suniel Shetty at the screening of his upcoming film, Tadap in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ahan's sister, Athiya also attended her brother's screening event with her rumoured beau, cricketer KL Rahul.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Athiya arrived in a black crop top, which she paired with a jacket and silver chain.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ahan struck a pose with his girlfriend Tania Shroff, who stunned in a pink and black outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The entire Shetty family supported Ahan ahead of his Bollywood debut as Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty and Athiya posted with Ahan at the screening.
Image: Varinder Chawla