Kriti Nayyar
Nov 05 ,2022
KL Rahul pens birthday wish for Athiya Shetty; a look at their romantic pics
Image: Instagram/ @klrahul
KL Rahul shared a heartfelt post for girlfriend-actor Athiya Shetty on her 30th birthday.
Image: Instagram/ @klrahul
The cricketer posted a series of their photos and wrote, "Happy birthday to my (clown emoticon) you make everything better."
Image: Instagram/ @klrahul
The couple reportedly began dating in 2019, after being set up by one of their common friends.
Image: Instagram/ @klrahul
It was followed by them dropping pictures together on social media and posting dropping mushy comments on each other's posts.
Image: Instagram/ @klrahul
Reports of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tying the knot also surfaced online, however, the duo has remained tight-lipped about the same.
Image: Instagram/ @athiyashetty
Athiya and Rahul look adorable in this mirror -selfie, Not to miss their goofy poses.
Image: Instagram/ @athiyashetty
Find Out More