KL Rahul returns, Rahul Dravid bowls as Team India gear up for 2nd ODI vs WI; See pics
Team India registered a dominating win by six wickets in the first ODI as they chased down the target of 177 runs in just 28 overs.
With KL Rahul rested, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got the team to a perfect start by scoring 60 and 28 runs respectively.
Mayank Agarwal is another player who can return in the second ODI by potentially replacing Kishan.
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid could be seen bowling in the nets to celebrate legendary spinner Anil Kumble's 23rd anniversary of the 10-wicket haul.
With several bowlers rested for the first ODI, including Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod for the second ODI.
