Vishal Tiwari
Feb 20 ,2023
KL Rahul's flop show continues, Here are his last 6 Test innings
Image: AP
KL Rahul scored just 18 runs in the 2nd Test against Australia in Delhi.
Image: BCCI
1: Rahul scored just 20 runs in the 1st Test against Australia in Nagpur.
Image: BCCI
2: Rahul scored 12 runs in the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh. (10 in 1st innings, 2 in 2nd innings.
Image: BCCI
3: Rahul scored 45 runs in the 1st Test vs Bangladesh. (22 in 1st innings, 23 in 2nd innings.
Image: BCCI
4: Rahul scored 12 runs in the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh. (10 in 1st innings, 2 in 2nd innings.
Image: AP
5: Rahul scored 22 runs in the 3rd Test vs South Africa. (12 in 1st innings, 10 in 2nd innings.
Image: AP
6: Rahul scored 58 runs in the 2nd Test vs South Africa. (50 in 1st innings, 8 in 2nd innings.
Image: AP
Find Out More