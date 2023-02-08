Prateek Arya
Feb 08 ,2023
Know how India fared in the last 6 Test series played at home
Image: AP
Ind Vs SL: India won the series 2-0. In this series Ravindra Jadeja scored his career-best of 175.
Image: AP
Ind Vs NZ: India won the series 1-0. It was Shreyas Iyer's debut test series.
Image: AP
Ind Vs England: After losing the first test of the series, India vanquished England 3-1.
Image: AP
Ind Vs Ban: India won the series against Bangladesh 2-0.
Image: AP
Ind Vs SA: India outplayed the proteas 3-0.
Image: AP
Ind Vs WI: India won the series convincingly by 2-0.
Image: AP
