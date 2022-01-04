'Kohli, AB de Villiers': No.1 ODI batter at end of each year since 2014
In 2014, South African cricketer AB de Villiers was the No.1 ODI batsman of the year and ended the year with a rating of 872.
In 2015, after some superb performances for South Africa De Villiers was the No.1 ODI batsman of the year for a third consecutive time with a rating of 887.
In 2016, De Villiers managed to finish top of the rankings for a fourth consecutive time as he got a rating of 900.
In 2017, it was Team India skipper Virat Kohli who dethroned De Villiers and finished No. 1 with a rating of 876.
In 2018, Kohli held on to his top spot as the ODI No. 1 ranked batsman with a rating of 899.
Kohli completed a hattrick when he finished at the top again in 2019 with a rating of 887.
In 2020, Kohli managed once again to finish at the No. 1 spot this time with a rating of 870.
Pakistan's Babar Azam managed to take the No. 1 spot for 2021 as he finished with a rating of 873.
