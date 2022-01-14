Kohli leads standings for players with most runs after 500 international innings
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli played his 5ooth international innings during the Cape Town Test after which he went on to score a total of 23,358 runs.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar is second on the list having scored a total of 22,214 runs after 500 international innings.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting considered one of the greatest batsman of the game accumulated 21,458 runs till the 500th innings of his international career.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Brian Lara occupies the fourth spot in the list having accumulated a total of 21,451 runs.after 500 international innings.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Jacques Kallis considered as one of the finest all-rounders of cricket scored a total of 20,478 runs after completing 500 international innings
Image: ICC
Former Skipper and Current Team India coach Rahul Dravid is next on the list having completed 20,115 runs after 500 innings.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
The legendary Srilanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara is seventh on the list with 19,968 runs after completing 500 international innings.
Image: ICC/ Twitter