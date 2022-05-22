Kohli, Maxwell burst out in joy as RCB camp celebrate MI's win over Delhi | IN PICS
Image: RCB/Twitter
RCB needed Mumbai Indians to win their match against Delhi Capitals to make it to the playoffs.
Image: RCB/Twitter
RCB players were seen bursting out in celebrations after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 runs.
Image: RCB/Twitter
Virat Kohli was seen dancing and hugging his teammates in joy after Mumbai enabled RCB to qualify.
Image: RCB/Twitter
In this picture, RCB players can be seen celebrating Mumbai Indians' win over Delhi Capitals.
Image: RCB/Twitter
In this picture, Kohli, Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis can be seen posing for the camera after Mumbai's win.
Image: ViratKohli/Instagram