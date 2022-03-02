'Kohli, Raina, Rohit': 7 highest-scoring batsmen in IPL history
Image: PTI, ANI
Chris Gayle is the seventh-highest scorer in IPL history with 4,965 runs from 142 matches, at a brilliant average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96.
Image: PTI
AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement after last season's IPL, is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the competition's history, with 5,162 runs from 184 matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Former SRH captain David Warner has amassed 5,449 runs from 150 matches, with a fantastic average of 41.59.
Image: PTI
Suresh Raina, who failed to receive a bid at the IPL auction 2022, is the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5,528 runs.
Image: PTI
Five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5,611 runs from 213 matches.
Image: PTI
Explosive Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 5,784 runs from 192 matches, at an average of 34.84.
Image: PTI
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,283 runs from 207 matches, at an outstanding average of 37.39 and strike rate of 129.94.
Image: PTI