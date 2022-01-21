Kohli surpasses Rohit, joins Sehwag and Raina in dubious most ducks list
Image: PTI
After Virat Kohli's duck in the second ODI against South Africa at Paarl, the 33-year old went joint top for the most number of ducks in this format (14).
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Legendary opener Virender Sehwag is the second batter who has been dismissed for a duck 14 times in ODIs.
Image: PTI
Former batter Suresh Raina has also been dismissed for a duck on 13 occasions in ODIs.
Image: PTI
Team India's new full-time T20I captain Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for a duck on 13 occasions in ODIs.
Image: PTI
India's current head coach Rahul Dravid has also been dismissed on zero on 13 occasions in ODIs.
Image: Twitter@BCCI