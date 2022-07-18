Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 18 ,2022
Kohli's below-par form to Pant's blitzkrieg, major talking points of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rishabh Pant helped India cruise to victory by 5 wickets in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI, with an unbeaten knock of 125* runs in 113 balls.
Image: AP
Hardik Pandya returned to the pavilion on the individual score of 71 runs in 55 balls during India's chase of 260 runs.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli's poor run of form continued in the 3rd ODI, as he scored only 17 runs in 22 balls.
Image: BCCI
In the first innings of the match, allrounder Hardik returned with the best bowling figures of India, courtesy of his effort of 4/24 in 7 overs.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
After taking 4 wickets in the 2nd ODI, Yuzvendra Chahal returned with figures of 3/60 in 9.5 overs and helped India bowl out England with 259 runs on the board.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Playing his 1st game of the ODI series, Mohammed Siraj accounted for the wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the 3rd ODI. Both batters returned on ducks.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
England captain Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer for the team in the 1st innings, with a knock of 60 runs in 80 balls.
Image: AP
Reece Topley picked the maximum of three wickets for England in the 3rd ODI.
Image: AP
Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja took India through to victory with almost seven overs remaining in the match.
Image: AP
