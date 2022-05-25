May 25 ,2022
Kohli's fours to Harshal's wickets, 6 records on verge of being broken in LSG vs RCB
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga will play his 100th T20 game against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of IPL 2022.
Lucknow's Jason Holder is just one wicket away from reaching the 50-wicket mark in IPL.
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs six more fours to complete 950 boundaries in T20 cricket.
Marcus Stoinis needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in IPL. He is just one six away from 150 T20 sixes.
RCB pacer Harshal Patel is four wickets away from completing 100 wickets in IPL.
Quinton de Kock is just three sixes away from completing 300 sixes in T20 cricket.
