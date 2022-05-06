Kohli's team beats Siraj's team in RCB intra-squad football tournament; See pics
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Virat Kohli celebrating a goal during the RCB's intra-squad football match against Mohammed Siraj's team.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
David Willey going for a shot during the match.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Anuj Rawat enjoys his time playing in the intra-squad football game.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Jason Behrendorff striking the ball during the match.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also played the intra-squad game.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Glenn Maxwell, after striking a goal during the intra-squad football game.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Mohammed Siraj controlling the ball during the intra-squad match.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter