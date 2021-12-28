Korean dishes every K-drama lover should definitely try
Originally from Japan, Ramen is one of the most popular fast food items in Korea and several flavours can be easily found in stores.
Jajangmyeon or black bean noodles is a famous Korean noodle dish topped with a thick sauce made of a sweet bean, topped with diced meat, and vegetables
Kimbap is also known as Gimbap is a popular Korean snack made from cooked rice and ingredients such as vegetables, fish and meats that are rolled in seaweed.
Kimchi is a staple side dish found in every Korean household and is usually made up of fermented vegetables, such as napa cabbage and radish marinated in spices.
Korean Fried Chicken refers to a variety of fried chicken dishes created in South Korea and served with Kimchi. The dish is often paired with Soju or Beer.
Bibimbap is served as a bowl of warm white rice topped with several different vegetables and meat of one's liking.
Tteokbokki is a popular Korean dish and are also known as spicy rice cakes. Tteokbokki is served in cylindrical bite-sized pieces.
