'Kota Factory' to 'Mirzapur',here are the highest rated Indian web series on IMDb
5. 'Mirzapur' starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi is rated 8.5 out of 10.
4. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Scared Games' is rated 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.
3. 'Special OPS' starring Kay Kay Menon is rated 8.6 out of 10.
2. Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man' is the second-highest-rated show with 8.8 out of 10.
1. TVF originals 'Kota Factory' is the highest rated web series on IMDb with 9.2 out of 10.
