Nehal Gautam
Jul 09 ,2022
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's pink-themed birthday with family
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian gave a glimpse of her daughter Penelope's birthday breakfast which included a heart-shaped waffle.
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian held a pink-theme party for her daughter with an arrangement of a pool party.
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Kourtney was seen sporting a pink swimsuit with balloons in her hand.
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
The birthday bash consisted of a massive table decked up with white and pink flowers.
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian also kept a lavish meal for her daughter Penelope's birthday.
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
The party also included a fun movie session for Penelope and her friends who can be seen watching the film 'Minions.'
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian depicted Penelope resting in a pink tube with her friend while watching the film.
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Find Out More