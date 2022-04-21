Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration at Disneyland with Travis Barker and kids
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 43rd birthday and headed to Disneyland to spend her special day.
She was accompanied by her fiance Travis Barker and his children and also by her youngest son, Reign Disick.
She gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the family's adventures at the amusement park as she celebrated her birthday.
She also shared a picture of Reign having the time of his life as he expressed how 'grateful' she felt for the blessings she has.
The reality star also struck a pose with her fiance as they stood before a magical castle at the location.
Kardashian was also presented with an adorable Mickey and Minnie mouse theme birthday cake.
She seemed to have a great birthday with Reign, her fiance and his kids, Alabama, Landon and Atiana as they posed with goofy caps.
