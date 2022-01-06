Kpop group Astro's subunit 'JinJin&Rocky' drops new concept photos for album 'Restore'
Image: Twitter/@fantagiomusic_
Popular Kpop band Astro's new subunit JinJin&Rocky, consisting of members JinJin and Rocky, dropped new concept images for their debut album 'Restore'.
Image: Instagram/@officialastro
The members landed themselves on the trending topics list on social media after their agency Fantagio released the pictures.
Image: Instagram/@officialastro
The mini-album consists of five tracks including the title track 'Just Breathe', 'Lazy', 'Lock Down', 'Complete Me' and 'CPR'.
Image: Twitter/@fantagiomusic_
JinJin&Rocky also released 'Staycation' version of the concept images of their debut album 'Restore'.
Image: Instagram/@officialastro
Jinjin & Rocky and considered Astro's main dancers, rappers and producers and they have reportedly been in charge of writing, composing and producing the tracks of their debut album.
Image: Instagram/@officialastro