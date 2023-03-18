Anjali Choudhury
Mar 18 ,2023
Krishna Mukherjee, Chirag Batliwalla share photos from sangeet night
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla looked stunning in their sangeet photos.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
For the sangeet night, Krishna wore a sequined orange lehenga with heavy embroidery.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
While Krishna donned the ensemble by designer Rachit Khanna, Chirag complemented her in golden blazer teamed with black pants, white shirt, and a bow tie.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
To complete their look, Krishna opted for minimal jewellery and a wavy hairdo, while Chirag looked stylish in his go-to hairstyle.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
The couple enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities with several TV stars in attendance.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
Find Out More