Aalokitaa Basu
Sep 09 ,2023
Krishna Mukherjee shares white-themed engagement photos on one year anniversary
krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
Krishna Mukherjee Chirag Batliwalla recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement.
The now married couple had hosted a white wedding-themed engagement do.
While Krishna had opted for a traditional white wedding gown, Chirag turned out in his officer's uniform.
For the unversed, Krishna Mukherjee's husband Chirag Batliwalla is a Parsi sailor, part of the Indian Merchant Navy.
Krishna on the other hand, is a an established television actress.
Though their engagement completes a year, Krishna and Chirag's marriage took place as recently as this year.
The two had tied the knot on March 13 of this year.
As for their engagement ceremony, the two had hosted an outdoor-themed do in Manali.
