Kristen Stewart's Birthday: A glimpse into 'Spencer' star's incredible fashion moments
Kristen Stewart opted for a cropped tuxedo with matching shorts and a sheer white top as she stepped out to attend the 94th Academy Awards.
The vibrant co-ord set looks extremely gorgeous on the 'Spencer' star. She opted for a simple choker to accessorise her look.
Kristen's love for pantsuits is evident in this glimpse as well. The striped black and red outfit gives out complete boss girl vibes.
The actor opted for this stunning off-shoulder shimmery gown as she walked the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival.
Dressed top-to-toe in this deep maroon co-ord set, Kristen looks incredible. Not to miss the white frill details on the sleeves.
The black and white off-shoulder dress is perfect for any occasion. Stewart paired it up with a black jacket and heels.
Kristen looks extremely charming in this picture as she dons a co-ord set with a matching bralette.
