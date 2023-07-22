Anjali Negi
Jul 22 ,2023
Krithi Shetty channels her inner Barbie in the rain
Krithi Shetty shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Friday.
The actress embraced the Barbiecore trend and donned a pink crop top with a polka dot skirt.
She posed with an umbrella in the rain.
Krithi was snapped in candid moments while enjoying the rain.
The actress shared multiple poses for the camera.
The Barbiecore trend has taken over the film industry as several actresses including Rashmika Mandanna were seen in a pink colour outfits in recent months
Bhumi Pednekar went a step ahead and posed with a Barbie box.
Alia Bhatt embraced the pink for the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil.
